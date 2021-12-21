D-S boys enjoy record-breaking performance in win over Harlan

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team recorded a record-breaking performance in their 3,265-2,608 victory over Harlan on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win kept D-S unbeaten at 4-0 overall.

Shelby Brawner’s Monarch club set new school records for high two-game series (2,208) and high overall match total (3,265).

The previous record for high overall match total was 3,211.

Both of the previous records were accomplished by the 2013-14 D-S team.

Trey Brotherton led the D-S boys with a 497 series, firing games of 207 and 290, respectively.

Blake Polzin added a 473 series (258-215).

He was followed by Kyle Segebart (225-193--418), Harrison Dahm (203-212--415), Lucas Segebart (171-234--405) and Christian Schmadeke (158-194--352).

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Harlan, 2,508-2,021.

Jake Fink paced the Monarch boys with a 419 series (225-194).