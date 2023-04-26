The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team achieved 22 personal records on April 17, as the Monarchs netted 72 points to place fifth at the Ace Nelson Relays at Denison.

“The night was a big success for us. Not only did we enjoy success on the track, but we also were able to celebrate our seniors,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

D-S took gold in two relays, winning the sprint medley and distance medley events.

The sprint medley team of Brailyn Desy, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Ethan Perrien moved into third place on the school’s all-time chart with a winning time of one minute, 38.79 seconds.

The distance medley foursome of Cardenas, Wiebers, Ethan Perrien and Leo Flores also took first place in a personal-best time of 3:43.22, good for the fastest time since 2006.

“The distance medley time also was the fastest time in my two years,” Baughman said.

The Monarchs’ 4x400 relay team of Ethan Perrien, Wiebers, Chandler Perrien and Flores finished second in a personal-best time of 3:34.43, which also was the fastest time since 2006.

The 4x800 relay team of Flores, Edgar Ortiz, Ryan Hennings and Ethan Olsen ran third in personal-best time of 9:32.3.

The shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams all place fourth.

The shuttle hurdle team of Camdyn Nemitz, Brian Ibarra, Brayden Adams and Francisco Escalante ran 1:13.49.

The 4x200 foursome of Desy, Anthony Arambula, Nemitz and Linkin Beeck ran 1:38.70, while the 4x100 unit of Beeck, Joel Murillo, Dominik Garcia and Escalante ran 49.52.

Ryan Slechta finished fifth in the discus with a personal-best toss of 115 feet, 10 inches.

Final Team Standings

1. Lawton-Bronson 118; 2. IKM-Manning 11.50; 3. Treynor 111; 4. Cherokee 90; 5. Denison-Schleswig 72; 6. Boyer Valley 56.50; 7. Missouri Valley 45; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 43; 9. AHST/Walnut 39; 10. Tri-Center 37; 11. Ar-We-Va 5