D-S boys extend win streak to four games

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys will head into the Christmas break riding a four-game win streak, following a 69-57 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball triumph over Red Oak on Tuesday night at Denison.

Derek Fink’s D-S club improved to 4-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall after six games going into holiday.

Red Oak went up 2-0, but then D-S blasted the visiting Tigers with 22 consecutive points en route to a 22-2 lead after one quarter of play.

Red Oak slowly chipped away in the second quarter, outscoring the Monarchs 17-7 to pull to within 10 at 29-19 at the halftime intermission.

A 20-18 scoring advantage for Red Oak in the third quarter left D-S up 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.

The Monarchs then posted a 22-18 scoring difference over the final eight minutes.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-16 from three-point range and 23-of-43 overall from the field for 53.5 percent.

The Monarchs also were 16-of-23 at the free throw line.

Carson Seuntjens had yet another outstanding shooting night for D-S, as the senior was 10-of-15 from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range for a game-high 29 points.

Also 3-of-3 at the free throw line, Seuntens added four rebounds and three assists.

Gavin Hipnar added 16 points, five boards, three steals, two blocks and one assist.

Luke Wiebers had a nice all-around game for the Monarchs with eight points, seven boards, four assists, two steals and one block.

Jake Fink chipped in with six points, two assists and two steals, while Lance Arkfeld finished with six points, three boards, four assists, one steal and one block.

Ricardo Casillas wound up with four points and two boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 14 times in the win.

“Tonight we got out of the gates really well with a 22-2 run to start the first quarter. But give Red Oak credit, they battled back in the second quarter and really stymied us offensively to get the game within 10,” commented Fink.

“In the 3rd quarter the lead got down to seven, but we went on a little 11-2 spurt to put the game in the 12-16-point range for most of the fourth quarter,” he added.

“I was really happy with the first eight minutes and a little disappointed with the middle quarters, but give Red Oak credit.”

“I thought they did a lot of things well tonight and gave us some trouble on both ends of the floor,” Fink noted.

“Going into break 5-1 and 4-1 in the conference is something to be proud of, but we know coming out of break we got a tough three-game week on the road and many challenges ahead,” Fink said.

JV results

Red Oak won the junior varsity game, 62-55.

Kole Towne poured in 20 points to lead D-S.

Nash Langenfeld added 11 points. Easton Emery also had seven points for the Monarchs, which trailed 30-22 at halftime.