D-S boys fall at home to Knights

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys suffered a 66-59 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball loss to Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at Denison.

It was the conference opener for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which fell to 1-1 overall on the young season heading into tonight’s (Tuesday) matchup at Glenwood.

A tight first quarter saw Kuemper Catholic lead 15-13 after the initial eight minutes.

The visiting Knights led 37-29 at halftime and 49-42 going into the final eight minutes of action.

For the game, D-S was 22-of-51 (3-16 three-pointers) for 43.1 percent.

The Monarchs also were 12-of-19 at the free throw line, while the Knights were 10-of-14 at the foul line.

Brock Badding led Kuemper Catholic with 17 points and was one of four Knights to reach double figures.

Leading the way for D-S was Luke Wiebers, who generated 18 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Carson Seuntjens added 16 points, six boards, five assists and one steal.

Gavin Hipnar had nine points, nine boards, one assist and one steal.

Jaxon Wessel also had nine points, five boards and four steals. Lance Arkfeld finished with five points and seven boards, while Jake Fink had two points aone board for the Monarchs, which outrebounded the Knights by a 37-25 margin.

D-S turned the ball over 16 times, while Kuemper Catholic had 11 turnovers.

“Tonight, I really thought we got knocked back on our heels a bit by Kuemper in the first half, as they hit some shots early and really pressured us in the half court,” commented Fink.

“We did make some runs to get the game back within a possession or two in both halves, but each time we did it felt like Kuemper came back and made a clutch shot,” he added.

“Credit to them. I thought they outplayed us from the get-go tonight and sometimes that happens,” the Monarch boss noted.

JV results

Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 77-43.

Kole Towne led D-S with 16 points.

Cody Schulte added 10 points. Nash Langenfeld also had five points for the Monarchs, which trailed 45-26 at halftime.

Freshmen results

The Kuemper Catholic freshmen boys defeated D-S, 44-39.

Roman Bygness led the D-S boys with eight points.

Linkin Beeck, Sawyer Sonnichsen and Blaine Grady all had six points, while Owen Galvin and Camdyn Nemitz finished with five points apiece.