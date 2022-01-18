D-S boys fall in overtime to SB-L in nonconference play

Derek Fink’s Class 3A seventh-ranked Denison-Schleswig boys’ basketball team suffered a tough 60-54 nonconference loss in overtime to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Sergeant Bluff.

The six-point setback snapped a five-game winning streak for D-S, which slipped to 9-2 overall on the season going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup with Lewis Central at Denison.

D-S trailed for the majority of the game.

SB-L led 20-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime. The Warriors led by 11 at 43-32 to start the fourth quarter, but the Monarchs outscored the hosts 16-5 over the final eight minutes of regulation to force overtime at 48-48.

SB-L then scored 12 of the 18 points in the four-minute overtime period for the win.

Thursday’s game was the first in six days for D-S.

"Although the layoff was good to get some guys back in our rotation, we were a little sluggish to start the night and didn’t play our style of defense early on," commented Fink.

"We still trailed by 11 after three quarters. Credit our guys for being in attack mode in the fourth offensively and we got them sped up on the defensive end," he added.

"We had a few chances to take the lead before the end of regulation. We got some good looks, but just couldn’t knock them down."

"We had a short lead in overtime, but they (SB-L) made their first two shots and were able to knock down free throws that didn’t allow us to get back into it," Fink remarked.

Carson Seuntjens paced the D-S boys with 22 points to go with six rebounds, five assists, two shot blocks and one steal.

Aiden Schuttinga added 11 points and four boards.

Lance Arkfeld chipped in with seven points, six boards and one shot block.

Mike Manuel tallied six points and six boards.

Luke Wiebers contributed five points, three steals and two assists.

Jaxon Wessel also had three points, two assists and one board for the Monarchs, which were 4-of-18 from three-point range and 22-of-47 overall from the field for 46.8 percent.

The Monarchs also were 6-of-13 at the free throw line and turned the ball over 17 times on the night.

JV results

SB-L defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 49-43.

Mike Manuel led D-S with 21 points.

Jake Fink added 13 points. Ricardo Casillas had five points, followed by Easton Emery with three points and Ty Fink with two points for the visitors.

Score by Quarters

D-S................9 14 9 16 6 - 54