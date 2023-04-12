The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ golf team opened its season on April 3 with a 164-177 loss to Lewis Central at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Owen Okerbloom of Lewis Central took home medalist honors with a 39 over nine holes.
LC’s Payton Greenwood also shot a 39 for runnerup recognition.
Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with a round of 41.
Landon Wulf carded a 44, followed by Kole Towne (45), Nash Langenfeld (47), Aiden March (51) and Jett Paulsen (54).
The D-S junior varsity boys topped LC, 194-199.
Michael Collins and Malachi Esteves each shot 47s to lead D-S.
Cody Schulte garnered a 49. Bradyn Schillerberg shot a 51. Brody Schneider turned in a 60 with Remington Lilleholm netting a 61 for the Monarchs.