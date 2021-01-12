D-S boys fall to A.L. and St. Albert in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys suffered bowling losses to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

A.L. defeated D-S, 2,801-2,729, while St. Albert picked up a 3,120-2,279 triumph over the Monarchs.

The two losses dropped D-S to 3-3 overall.

Blake Polzin led the way for D-S with a 408 series, as he shot games of 201 and 207, respectively.

Lucas Segebart carded a 400 series with games of 209 and 191.

Devin Fink added a 384 series with games of 208 and 176.

Jake Fink was next at 352 with games of 155 and 197. Kyle Segebart tossed games of 132 and 200 for a 332 series.