D-S boys fall to A.L. and St. Albert in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys suffered bowling losses to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday at Council Bluffs.
A.L. defeated D-S, 2,801-2,729, while St. Albert picked up a 3,120-2,279 triumph over the Monarchs.
The two losses dropped D-S to 3-3 overall.
Blake Polzin led the way for D-S with a 408 series, as he shot games of 201 and 207, respectively.
Lucas Segebart carded a 400 series with games of 209 and 191.
Devin Fink added a 384 series with games of 208 and 176.
Jake Fink was next at 352 with games of 155 and 197. Kyle Segebart tossed games of 132 and 200 for a 332 series.
Christian Schmadeke wound up with a 321 series after netting games of 160 and 161 as well.