The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys were limited to a season low for points on February 20, as the Monarchs suffered a 42-37 setback to Adel-DeSoto-Minburn in a Class 3A, Substate 1 quarterfinal basketball game at Adel.

The loss was the second of the season to ADM at Adel, as Derek Fink’s D-S club saw its 2022-23 winter campaign halted at 16-6 overall.

ADM, which moved to 11-11 overall with the victory, had defeated the Monarchs by 28 (78-50) back on January 30 in a nonconference regular season matchup at Adel.

The second game between D-S and ADM was much tighter, as both teams stepped up the intensity on defense.

Neither team had much success offensively in the first half.

D-S led 15-8 after the first quarter with the two teams combining for only eight points in the second, as the host Tigers outscored the Monarchs by a 6-2 margin to pull to within 17-14 at halftime.

In fact, D-S led 17-11 at the six-minute mark of the second, but then was shut out the rest of the way with ADM netting only three points during that span.

ADM then outscored D-S 15-6 in the third quarter to give the hosts a little breathing room.

The Monarchs led 23-22 midway through the third when the Tigers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 29-23 lead into the fourth.

ADM scored the first basket of the fourth to up its run to nine points for a 31-23 advantage with six minutes left to play.

ADM led 38-32 with 1:06 remaining and 39-34 with 29.7 seconds left. The Monarchs were unable to get any closer than four points down the stretch, as the Tigers sealed the contest at the free throw line.

ADM was 11-of-22 on free throws for the night, while D-S went to the foul line only 10 times with six makes to its credit.

Only four D-S players reached the scoring column in the defeat, as senior Carson Seuntjens and junior Luke Wiebers combined to score 31 of the Monarchs’ 37 points.

Seuntjens led the way with 16 points, including 12 in the second half alone.

He added six rebounds and two assists.

Wiebers netted 15 points, including nine in the first half, while contributing seven boards and one steal.

Jaxon Wessel tallied four points with two in each half to go with two boards, three steals, two shot blocks and one assist.

Lance Arkfeld had two points with a bucket before halftime, while pulling down nine boards to lead the Monarchs.

Seven players for ADM got their names in the scoring column, but had one just one in double figures, as senior Vince Benetti led the Tigers with 15 points.

Junior Tyler Gelhaar added six points with two of his team’s three-point baskets, including draining a trifecta at the end of the third quarter to put his team up by six entering the final eight minutes of play.

D-S did a great job defensively on ADM’s leading scorer Adam Bryte, limiting the junior to only one two-point basket and three free throws for five points.

Bryte, who went in averaging 14.3 points per game, drained five three-point baskets and scored 25 points in the Tigers’ 28-point victory over D-S their first matchup in late January.

“Our game plan going in was to try and hold them under 54 points, as we knew that was their breakpoint for games whether won or lost, so I thought we really executed defensively,” commented Fink, whose team entered the game with the No. 5 seed in Substate 1 against the No. 4 seed Tigers.

“The game really came down to the first possession of the third quarter and then their run late in the third. We had a few possessions get away from us and that was probably the difference in the game,” he added.

“We knew the Gelhaar was a shooter. He hit a couple of threes for them, including the big one at the end of the third that gave them some momentum going into the fourth.”

“I thought our kids played hard. They were prepared. We didn’t execute offensively like we wanted to, but I think that was because we were so locked in defensively that our offense sort of became secondary,” Fink remarked.

“We knew each other pretty well after playing earlier this season. They (ADM) did a good job of taking away things we like to do, but I think we did the same. They just made a few more plays, got to a few more loose balls and hit a couple of critical shots that turned the game in their favor.”

“I think you saw two evenly-matched teams out there. I know they beat us pretty good the first time, but I don’t think we were quite prepared then. We were prepared for this game between two pretty good teams,” Fink said.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of-20 from three-point range and 14-of-46 overall from the floor for 30.4 percent.

The Monarchs sank 6-of-10 free throws.

ADM, on the other hand, was 3-of-14 from downtown and 14-of-48 from the field for 29.2 percent.

ADM outrebounded D-S by a 37-31 margin.

ADM head coach Trevor Mickelson knew the second go-around with D-S was going to be a dogfight.

The two teams combined for 22 turnovers, as D-S had 12 and ADM 10.

“They were on a quick turnaround the last time and we knew that. We knew they were a quick and physical team and had been playing a lot better as of late, so we knew it was going to be a battle,” commented Mickelson.

“We were fortunate in the second half. They (D-S) missed some shots and we were able to put together the one run that proved to be the difference in the game,” he added.

“We had some guys step up and make big plays for us. That’s what it takes in games like this, though. Gelhaar’s three-pointer at the end of the third quarter was huge for us.”

“Credit to both teams, though. It was a fun game to be involved in,” Mickelson remarked.

The six losses for D-S this season were to only four teams.

Besides the two losses to ADM, D-S fell twice to Kuemper Catholic by six and five points with other defeats to Spencer by seven and AHST/Walnut by two in overtime.

The game against ADM was the final contest for six D-S seniors in Seuntjens, Wessel, Hipnar, Ricardo Casillas, Lucas Segebart and Remington Lilleholm.

“I want to thank our six seniors for everything they have given our Monarch program. I’m proud of them and the standard they have set for Monarch basketball for years to come,” noted Fink, who just wrapped up his 10th season as the team’s head coach with 120 victories to his credit against 106 defeats.