D-S boys fall to Atlantic on golf course

The Denison-Schleswig boys dropped a 179-186 decision to Atlantic on a cold and windy Tuesday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

Easton Emery of D-S took home medalist honors with a score of 42 over nine holes.

Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren was runnerup medalist with a 43.

Cody Schulte carded a 46 for D-S. Colton Johannsen added a 48, followed by Michael Collins (50), Kole Towne (52) and Christian Schmadeke (58).

Atlantic defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 196-223.

“It was another challenging weather day on the golf course, but I was proud of the boys for battling through it,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.