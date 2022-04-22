D-S boys fall to Atlantic on golf course

The Denison-Schleswig boys dropped a 179-186 decision to Atlantic on a cold and windy Tuesday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Easton Emery of D-S took home medalist honors with a score of 42 over nine holes.
Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren was runnerup medalist with a 43.
Cody Schulte carded a 46 for D-S. Colton Johannsen added a 48, followed by Michael Collins (50), Kole Towne (52) and Christian Schmadeke (58).
Atlantic defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 196-223.
“It was another challenging weather day on the golf course, but I was proud of the boys for battling through it,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach John Heiden.
“We shot 14 strokes better than our last round and continue to get better,” the Monarch boss added.