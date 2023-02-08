The Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team lost 3,150-2,692 to Shenandoah in action on January 30 at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Lucas Segebart led the way with a 407 series, as he shot games of 203 and 204, respectively.
He was followed by Christian Schmadeke (202-201—403), Ethan Totten (164-185—349), Wyatt Randeris (179-160—339), Josh Holm (154-172—326) and Bradyn Schillerberg (192-182—311).
The D-S junior varsity boys topped Shenandoah, 2,405-2,382.
Gavin Schmadeke paced the D-S boys with a 365 series after tossing games of 153 and 212.
He was followed by Jett Paulsen (196-161—357), Blaine Brodsky (182-132—314), Gavin Bral (163-146—309), Aiden March (142-139—281) and Haiden Fineran (138-128—266).