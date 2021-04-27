D-S boys finish fifth at Tiger-Knight Relays

The Denison-Schleswig boys accumulated eight season-best efforts on Thursday en route to a fifth-place team finish at the Tiger-Knight Relays at Carroll.

Harlan took home the team championship with 129 points. Gilbert was second to the Cyclones with 100 points.

Carter Weiss stood out for D-S, as he set a new personal-best in the shot put with a winning toss of 42 feet, seven inches.

The Monarchs’ 4x800 relay team of Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas, Esteban Castellonos and Leo Flores also took gold in nine minutes, 09.4 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Jake Fink, Blaine Brodsky, Isaac Leinen and Brian Ibarra ran second overall in a clocking of 1:07.01

Nathan Gallup placed third in the shot put with a throw of 41-9, while Evan Turin was second in the long jump with an effort of 19-8 3/4.

Matthew Weltz placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.17.

The 4x100 relay team of Kevin Sabin, Leinen, Weltz and Turin ran fourth in 46.06.