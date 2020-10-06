D-S boys finish second at IKM-Manning Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams posted some of their best performances of the season on Thursday at the cold and windy IKM-Manning Invitational at the M&M Golf Course.

The D-S boys netted 62 points and placed second overall in the final team standings behind IKM-Manning, which had five runners finish among the top 15 en route to tallying 31 points.

Nick Bradley’s Monarch squad had five athletes finish among the top 20.

On the girls’ side, D-S placed three athletes in the top 20, as the Monarchs finished third overall as a team with 70 points.

Logan-Magnolia had the top two individual finishers and placed seven girls among the top 20, as the Panthers tallied 22 points and literally ran away with the team title.

South Central Calhoun was runnerup with 47 points.

Varsity boys

Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday by placing fifth overall out of 60 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 38.88 seconds.