D-S boys finish second at IKM-Manning Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams posted some of their best performances of the season on Thursday at the cold and windy IKM-Manning Invitational at the M&M Golf Course.
The D-S boys netted 62 points and placed second overall in the final team standings behind IKM-Manning, which had five runners finish among the top 15 en route to tallying 31 points.
Nick Bradley’s Monarch squad had five athletes finish among the top 20.
On the girls’ side, D-S placed three athletes in the top 20, as the Monarchs finished third overall as a team with 70 points.
Logan-Magnolia had the top two individual finishers and placed seven girls among the top 20, as the Panthers tallied 22 points and literally ran away with the team title.
South Central Calhoun was runnerup with 47 points.
Varsity boys
Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Thursday by placing fifth overall out of 60 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 38.88 seconds.
Winning the individual title was IKM-Manning senior Quentin Dreyer, who crossed first in 16:34.28.
Ricky Ledesma ran eighth for D-S with a time of 17:53.55.
He was followed by Adolfo Vargas (14th, 18:21.44), Ethan Perrien (15th, 18:30.38), Esteban Castellanos (20th, 18:51.62), Brian Ibarra (26th, 19:26.67) and Bradyn Schillerberg (29th, 19:58.98).
"The boys packed up well and ran fast tonight," commented Bradley.
"I’m very proud of how hard they are working," he added.
Varsity girls
The D-S girls on Thursday again led by sophomore Claire Miller, who ran 10th overall out of 44 athletes in 21:44.16.
Lo-Ma’s Courtney Sporrer and Mya Moss finished one-two overall in 19:33.72 and 20:46.24.
Bella Araujo finished one spot behind Miller in 11th with a time of 21:53.10.
Elizabeth Cary ran 16th in 22:30.60.
She was followed by Jazmine Iglesias (31st, 24:47.84), Juliana Barajas (34th, 25:26.84), Kailey Cano (41st, 28:37.46) and Alison Fink (42nd, 29:28.16).
"The girls really started to make moves after the first mile. I was proud of how every runner finished the race. We fought for every place at the end," Bradley said.
Other D-S results
High School Boys
35. Alex Garcia, 20:38.37; 38. Reed Bowker, 20:58.35; 41. Jason Castillo, 22:14.69; 42. Kaiden Krajicek, 22:21.51; 50. Carlos Alvarenga, 22:58.85; 52. Chris Ochoa, 23:25.88
Final Team Standings
Varsity Boys
1. IKM-Manning 31; 2. Denison-Schleswig 62; 3. South Central Calhoun 90; 4. Woodbine 110; 5. Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG 120; 6. Logan-Magnolia 137; 7. Boyer Valley 138
Varsity Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 22; 2. South Central Calhoun 47; 3. Denison-Schleswig 70; 4. Exira/EH-K 104