D-S boys fourth at Carroll Early Bird Relays

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened their 2021 track and field season on Thursday with a fourth-place effort at the Carroll Early Bird Relays.
Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad netted 61 team points.
Glenwood grabbed the team title with 162 points, while Harlan was second to the Rams among the eight teams entered with 153 points.
"It was a great first night on the track. After losing a year and having a lot of question marks going into the season, the boys competed well in both field and running events," commented Van Kley.
"Adolfo Vargas turned in a solid night with a second-place finish in the 800-meter run and running on the second-place 4x800 relay team," he added.
"Evan Turin jumped well in the long jump for second as well. And the 4x100 relay team finished third, so overall, the coaching staff was extremely pleased with the effort and commitment to improve," Van Kley remarked.
Vargas ran the 800 meters for second in two minutes, 14.56 seconds.
Turin went 19 feet, 7 1/2 inch for second in the long jump.
The Monarchs’ 4x800 relay team of Esteban Castellanos, Carson Seuntjens, Brian Ibarra and Vargas ran second in 9:24.02.
D-S took third in both the 4x200 and 4x100 relays.
The 4x200 foursome of Matthew Weltz, Kevin Sabin, Aiden Schuttinga and Turin ran 1:38.51, while the 4x100 group of Sabin, Weltz, Schuttinga and Turin finished in 46.43.
Leo Flores turned in a pair of fourth-place efforts in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.
Flores ran the 3,200 in 11:10.9 and the 1,600 in 5:14.22.
Weltz also ran fourth in the 100-meter dash in a 12.00 clocking.
Ricky Ledesma ran fifth in the 3,200 in 11:12.84.
The Monarchs also finished fifth in the sprint medley and distance medley relays.
The sprint medley team of Sabin, Isaac Leinen, Weltz and Schuttinga ran 1:47.3, while the distance medley foursome of Jesse Velasquez, Jaxson Hildebrand, Seuntjens and Ethan Perrien circled the track in 4:15.99.
Picking up sixth-place individual finishes were Sabin the 100 meters (12.05), Ibarra in the 400-meter dash (59.92), Leinen in the 100-meter hurdles (19.47), Perrien in the 800-meter run (2:14.56) and Castellanos in the 400-meter hurdles (1:07.59).