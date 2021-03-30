D-S boys fourth at Carroll Early Bird Relays

The Denison-Schleswig boys opened their 2021 track and field season on Thursday with a fourth-place effort at the Carroll Early Bird Relays.

Chad Van Kley’s D-S squad netted 61 team points.

Glenwood grabbed the team title with 162 points, while Harlan was second to the Rams among the eight teams entered with 153 points.

"It was a great first night on the track. After losing a year and having a lot of question marks going into the season, the boys competed well in both field and running events," commented Van Kley.

"Adolfo Vargas turned in a solid night with a second-place finish in the 800-meter run and running on the second-place 4x800 relay team," he added.

"Evan Turin jumped well in the long jump for second as well. And the 4x100 relay team finished third, so overall, the coaching staff was extremely pleased with the effort and commitment to improve," Van Kley remarked.

Vargas ran the 800 meters for second in two minutes, 14.56 seconds.