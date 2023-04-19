The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ golf team shot a 335 total to place fourth out of eight schools in the large division of the Mustang Invitational on April 11 at Shenandoah.

Maryville (Missouri) took home the team championship with a 318 tally. Glenwood was runnerup at 327.

Easton Emery of Denison-Schleswig was the individual champion on the day, as he carded a 74 with nine-hole efforts of 38 and 36, respectively.

He won the individual title by one stroke over second-place Hayden Thompson of Sidney.

Landon Wulf shot an 82 for D-S with rounds of 40 and 42.

He was followed by Kole Towne (39-47—86), Malachi Esteves (47-46—93), Nash Langenfeld (52-52—104) and Aiden March (55-58—113).

Final Team Standings

1. Maryville (MO) 318; 2. Glenwood 327; 3. Atlantic 333; 4. Denison-Schleswig 335; 5. Harlan 350; 6. Shenandoah 367; 7. Clarinda 369; 8. Red Oak 378