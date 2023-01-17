D-S boys handle Boone in nonconference contest at home

Playing in front of the home crowd for only the fourth time this season on Friday night, the Denison-Schleswig boys came away with a 62-50 nonconference victory over Boone at Denison.

The win was the second straight and sixth in seven games for D-S, which improved to 7-2 overall on the season.

Up 19-16 after one quarter, D-S outscored Boone 12-5 in the second quarter to take a 31-21 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Monarchs then led 45-30 going into the fourth after a 14-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter for the hosts.

Boone rallied to get within four points at 54-50 with one minute remaining, but D-S closed the game on an 8-0 run and put the visiting Toreadors away at the free throw line.

The Monarchs were 16-of-23 at the foul line on the night, including 11-of-14 in the second half.

For the game, D-S was 4-of-15 from three-point range and 21-of-48 overall from the floor for 43.8 percent.

Boone, on the other hand, was 6-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-38 overall from the field for 39.5 percent.

The Toreadors were 14-of-16 at the foul line.

Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 22 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Seuntjens, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half, converted all 10 of his free throws, including sinking all eight tries in the second half.

Gavin Hipnar added 11 points, five boards, two assists and one block.

Jaxon Wessel had 10 points, three boards, two steals and one assist.

Lance Arkfeld chipped in with nine points, three boards, one assist and one block.

Luke Wiebers finished with four points, six boards, three assists and three steals.

Ricardo Casillas also had four points and two blocks, while Jake Fink finished with two points, five assists, three steals and one board.

The Monarchs won despite turning the ball over 22 times. Boone was guilty of 15 violations.

“After a week off and first game back on our home court in three weeks, I was eager to see how we would fair stepping out of conference against an unfamiliar opponent,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“I thought we got out of the gate well and did a good job with our pressure on defense in the full court and attacking the paint on offense,” he added.

“Give Boone credit, as anytime we tried to run away with the game they made a run back at us, both in the first quarter and fourth quarter, but each time our guys responded with a run of their own,” Fink noted.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 64-52.

Kole Towne poured in 20 points to lead D-S.

Gage Head added 13 points. Nash Langenfeld also had nine points with Benny Matthews tossing in 11 for the Monarchs, which led 39-28 at halftime.