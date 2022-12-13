D-S boys handle Harlan in H-10

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys put together a terrific effort on Friday night, as the Monarchs recorded a 75-51 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Harlan at Denison.

The win was the second straight for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which moved to 2-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-1 overall going into this Thursday’s nonconference matchup with Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG at Denison.

D-S set the tone early, as the Monarchs raced out to a 23-9 advantage after one quarter of play.

D-S then outscored Mitch Osborn’s Harlan club 22-13 in the second quarter en route to a 45-22 lead at halftime.

The visiting Cyclones outscored the Monarchs 22-18 in the third, as the hosts went into the final eight minutes of play with a 63-44 lead at home.

D-S tallied 12 points in the fourth and limited the Cyclones to only seven.

Carson Seuntjens led a balanced attack for D-S with 26 points and was one of four Monarch players in double figures.

Luke Wiebers chipped in with 15 points, while Gavin Hipnar netted 13 and Jaxon Wessel 10.

Lance Arkfeld and Ricardo Casillas each had four points as well for the Monarchs.

“Tonight I thought we did a really good of coming out and setting the tone in the first quarter, with hard-nose defense, limiting them to tough shots and one-and-done and getting out in transition and getting some easy looks,” commented Fink.

“By getting those easy looks early, that opened some things up on the perimeter for our shooters to get going as well,” he added.

“We played as well as we have all year in a big conference game at home, so that was great to see, as it was a big week with two wins,” Fink stated.

JV results

Harlan won the junior varsity contest, 44-42.

Kole Towne led D-S with 17 points.

Easton Emery added 11 points.

Cody Schulte chipped in with six points. Gage Head and Nash Langenfeld each had three points with Benny Matthews adding two points.

D-S led 13-2 after one quarter and led 28-17 at halftime.

Freshmen results

Harlan defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 59-27.

Blaine Grady netted 10 points for D-S and was the lone Monarch player in double figures.

Camdyn Nemitz added six points. Brenden Sieren and Roman Bygness each had four points.

Santiago Lopez and Javin Baker each netted three points, while Edgar Ortiz and Sawyer Sonnichsen each finished with two points.