D-S boys handle Mustangs in Hawkeye 10 play at Denison

Nine different players got their names in the scoring column for Denison-Schleswig, as the Monarch boys earned a 58-31 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Shenandoah on Friday night at Denison.

The win came just one night after D-S beat Harlan (53-52) in an intense conference affair at Denison, as the Monarchs moved to 4-4 in H-10 play and 6-7 overall with Friday’s 27-point rout of the Mustangs.

D-S raced out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a comfortable 35-14 advantage

The Monarchs then led 45-26 after three.

"The guys got off to a great start in being aggressive and executing our game plan of making it up-tempo, high possessions, pressure defense and sharing the basketball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

"All-in-all, we got a lot of guys in and a lot of guys contributed, as we were able to move to .500 in the conference," remarked Fink, whose team converted 7-of-23 three-point tries and was 22-of-52 overall from the field for 42.3 percent.