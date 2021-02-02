D-S boys handle Mustangs in Hawkeye 10 play at Denison

Nine different players got their names in the scoring column for Denison-Schleswig, as the Monarch boys earned a 58-31 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Shenandoah on Friday night at Denison.
The win came just one night after D-S beat Harlan (53-52) in an intense conference affair at Denison, as the Monarchs moved to 4-4 in H-10 play and 6-7 overall with Friday’s 27-point rout of the Mustangs.
D-S raced out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a comfortable 35-14 advantage
The Monarchs then led 45-26 after three.
"The guys got off to a great start in being aggressive and executing our game plan of making it up-tempo, high possessions, pressure defense and sharing the basketball," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"All-in-all, we got a lot of guys in and a lot of guys contributed, as we were able to move to .500 in the conference," remarked Fink, whose team converted 7-of-23 three-point tries and was 22-of-52 overall from the field for 42.3 percent.
Braiden Heiden paced D-S with 14 points and eight rebounds to go with four steals and three assists.
Evan Turin had 11 points, five boards and three steals. Hunter Emery also had 11 points, three steals and two assists.
Carson Seuntjens had six points and two boards in the win. Jaxon Wessel contributed five points and three steals.
Matthew Weltz had four points and five boards. Aiden Schuttinga also had three points, four assists and two steals.
Carter Wessel had two points, seven boards and three assists, while Lucas Segebart finished with two points and three boards.