D-S boys handle Rams at home in non-league matchup

A seven-run second inning fueled Denison-Schleswig’s 15-3 nonconference baseball victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U on Friday night at Denison.

The win was the second in three games for D-S, which improved to 8-15 overall on the season.

D-S led 8-0 when MV/A-O/CO-U got two runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2. The Monarchs then pushed five runs across in the last of the third to go up 13-2.

The visiting Rams added a run in the top of the fourth to make it 13-3 before Travis Wessel’s D-S club scored twice in the last of the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

The Monarchs scored their 15 runs on eight hits.

Jake Fink went 2-for-3 with four runs scored to lead D-S.

Trey Brotherton went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs.

Ty Fink was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Hunter Emery went 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Devin Fink was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Lance Arkfeld wound up 1-for-2 with two runs for the Monarchs.

Emery opened on the hill for D-S and went four and one-third for the win.

He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out two and walked one.

Wyatt Randeris threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.