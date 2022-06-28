 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S boys handle Rams at home in non-league matchup

  • Updated
  • 0
D-S boys vs. Rams

A seven-run second inning fueled Denison-Schleswig’s 15-3 nonconference baseball victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U on Friday night at Denison.

The win was the second in three games for D-S, which improved to 8-15 overall on the season.

D-S led 8-0 when MV/A-O/CO-U got two runs in the top of the third to make it 8-2. The Monarchs then pushed five runs across in the last of the third to go up 13-2.

The visiting Rams added a run in the top of the fourth to make it 13-3 before Travis Wessel’s D-S club scored twice in the last of the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.

The Monarchs scored their 15 runs on eight hits.

Jake Fink went 2-for-3 with four runs scored to lead D-S.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Trey Brotherton went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs.

Ty Fink was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

People are also reading…

Hunter Emery went 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Devin Fink was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Lance Arkfeld wound up 1-for-2 with two runs for the Monarchs.

Emery opened on the hill for D-S and went four and one-third for the win.

He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out two and walked one.

Wyatt Randeris threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.

He faced two batters and threw 11 pitches, striking out one Ram batter and walking one.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

The Boyer Valley girls defeated CAM for the second time this season on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 7-5 Rolling Valley Co…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Recommended for you