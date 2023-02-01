D-S boys handle Shenandoah at home

Denison-Schleswig landed four boys in double figures on Friday, as the Monarchs cruised to a 77-41 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory over Shenandoah at Denison.

The win was the sixth in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which improved to 11-2 overall on the season.

After leading by only five at 16-11 at the end of one quarter, D-S outscored Shenandoah 29-11 in the second en route to taking a 45-22 lead at halftime.

The host Monarchs then led by 30 at 62-32 to start the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-24 from three-point range and 30-of-61 overall from the field for 49.2 percent.

The Monarchs were 10-of-12 at the free throw line.

Carson Seuntjens hit 5-of-9, three-point baskets and scored 17 points for D-S to go with four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Lance Arkfeld also had 17 points for the winners.

Jaxon Wessel added 12 points, five steals, four boards and one steal, while Gavin Hipnar finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.

Ricardo Casillas had nine points and four boards. Luke Wiebers contributed seven points, five steals, four boards and four assists, while Kole Towne wound up with four points for the Monarchs.

The D-S boys played in front of their largest home crowd of the season on Friday, as students in grades 4-12 filled the stands and were among the fans cheering for the Monarchs.

“Kudos to Shenandoah and their kids for allowing us the opportunity and I think their kids played really hard and were more aggressive than us in the first 10 minutes of the game,” commented Fink.

“Our guys were maybe too amped up to try to make the eye popping play. Once we settled in, we did a good job of attacking the rim and getting a little inside-outside game going,” he added.

In the second half our guys really got going and it was good to get almost five guys in double figures,” Fink remarked.