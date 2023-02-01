 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S boys handle Shenandoah at home

  • 0
d-s boy 1

Lance Arkfeld of Denison-Schleswig (32) takes the ball strong to the basket against Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Friday at Denison. Arkfeld scored 17 points in his team’s 77-41 victory.

 Todd J Danner

Denison-Schleswig landed four boys in double figures on Friday, as the Monarchs cruised to a 77-41 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory over Shenandoah at Denison.

The win was the sixth in a row for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which improved to 11-2 overall on the season.

After leading by only five at 16-11 at the end of one quarter, D-S outscored Shenandoah 29-11 in the second en route to taking a 45-22 lead at halftime.

The host Monarchs then led by 30 at 62-32 to start the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-24 from three-point range and 30-of-61 overall from the field for 49.2 percent.

The Monarchs were 10-of-12 at the free throw line.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Carson Seuntjens hit 5-of-9, three-point baskets and scored 17 points for D-S to go with four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

People are also reading…

Lance Arkfeld also had 17 points for the winners.

Jaxon Wessel added 12 points, five steals, four boards and one steal, while Gavin Hipnar finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.

Ricardo Casillas had nine points and four boards. Luke Wiebers contributed seven points, five steals, four boards and four assists, while Kole Towne wound up with four points for the Monarchs.

The D-S boys played in front of their largest home crowd of the season on Friday, as students in grades 4-12 filled the stands and were among the fans cheering for the Monarchs.

“Kudos to Shenandoah and their kids for allowing us the opportunity and I think their kids played really hard and were more aggressive than us in the first 10 minutes of the game,” commented Fink.

“Our guys were maybe too amped up to try to make the eye popping play. Once we settled in, we did a good job of attacking the rim and getting a little inside-outside game going,” he added.

In the second half our guys really got going and it was good to get almost five guys in double figures,” Fink remarked.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

The Big 12 has released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule. It includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, on September 16 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year's nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. 

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes deserved the game ball from the AFC title game. Travis Kelce probably did, too. But behind the scenes were Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. They had to get their star QB ready for the Bengals and help their star tight end when back spasms nearly kept him from playing, too. Their work is just beginning. 

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell's beautiful performance minutes earlier. And the 15-year-old accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women's national championship. Levito drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you