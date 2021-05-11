D-S boys handle Shenandoah on tennis courts at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team picked up an 8-1 victory over Shenandoah on Friday at Denison.

With the win, D-S moved to 9-2 overall in matches on the season.

D-S won five of six singles matches and then swept all three doubles matches from the visiting Mustangs.

"Shenandoah really pushed us in singles, as they had a patient style of play that kept making us hit another and another shot. It was good for us to see this style and in the end we handled it fairly well," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

"Colin Reis was in complete control of his groundstrokes and volleys in his singles match," he added.

"Harrison Dahm had to gut out very long points to win an exhausting 10-6 match. Many players could have mentally shut down, but he fought through the adversity today."

"Adolfo Vargas went back to his old ways of patiently setting up his winning forehand. Carson Seuntjens was in a battle for the first half of his match, but then ran away at the end with a 10-5 decision," Ratliff stated.