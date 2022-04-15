D-S boys handle Sioux City East in tennis action at home

Denison-Schleswig won five of six singles matches en route to picking up a 6-3 boys’ tennis victory over Sioux City East on Tuesday at Denison.

The win moved Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad to 3-0 in duals on the season.

The Monarchs played without their number one singles player Colin Reis due to illness.

Junior Carson Seuntjens moved into the No. 1 spot for Tuesday’s match and was one of five winners in singles play for the hosts.

Other singles winners for D-S were Harrison Dahm at No. 2, Braden Curnyn at No. 3, Blaine Brodsky at No. 5 and Gavin Hipnar at No. 6.

Sioux City East won two of the three matches in doubles play.

Dahm and Hipnar teamed up to earn the lone doubles win for D-S.

“Sioux City East was picked as the favorite in their conference. We found out today why, as their top four players had very effective serves,” commented Ratliff.

“Combine that with the wind today and we struggled to even return their serves. We were particularly exposed in doubles play. We have to work on putting balls away and finishing points,” the Monarch boss added.

In junior varsity action, D-S won six of 11 total matches against East.

Singles winners for the D-S JV boys were Matthew Weltz, Jorge Zuniga, Hunter Pieper and Alan Rivera.

Picking up doubles victories for the Monarchs were the teams of Weltz and Zuniga and Danny Saldana and Adam Xiong.

Varsity results from Tuesday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Lincoln Colling, 8-1; No. 2 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Cole Ritchie, 8-6; No. 3 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Preston Dobbs, 8-3; No. 4 - Jax Theeler (SCE) defeated Wyatt Johnson, 8-5; No. 5 - Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Jackson Johnson, 8-5; No. 6 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Nick Mickelson, 8-1

Doubles