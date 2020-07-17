D-S boys hold off late Tiger surge for non-league victory

The Denison-Schleswig boys scored five runs in their initial at bat and then had to hang on for a 10-9 nonconference baseball victory over Carroll High on Monday night at Carroll.
The one-run triumph improved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 9-7 overall on the year.
The Monarchs led 8-3 when the Tigers scored three runs in the last of the fourth to pull to within 8-6.
D-S then scored two runs in the top of fifth to make it 10-6. Carroll came right back with three more runs in its half of the fifth to get to within one run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Carroll had the tying run at second base, but was unable to push the runner across.
Each team had eight hits.
Charlie Wiebers led D-S by going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Caleb Inman also was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and one run.
Jack Mendlik went 1-for-4 with two runs for the Monarchs. Braiden Heiden and Nathan Gallup each went 1-for-4, while Trey Brotherton finished 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run.
Wiebers and Heiden each had two stolen bases as well.
Jaxson Hildebrand also scored one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Carroll left seven young men on the bases.
Heiden opened on the mound for D-S and picked up the win in two innings of work. He gave up one run on no hits, struck out four and walked one.
Hunter Emery relieved Heiden and threw two and two-thirds, yielding eight runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Mendlik then relieved Emery with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and earned the save after giving up one hit with three Ks and two walks.
"We came out strong right away and got five runs, but we knew Carroll was going to come back fighting and they did," commented Wessel, whose team won for the eighth time in its last 10 games.
"Heiden threw well for two innings. Emery had been throwing well for us as of late, but he’ll be the first to tell you that his curve wasn’t on. We brought in Mendlik and he did a nice of getting us out with a win," he added.
"Defensively, I thought we did a great job behind our pitchers. We made a lot of heads-up plays and we had a couple of double plays. We did have a couple of errors that probably gave them one or two runs, but for the most part, I was pretty pleased with our effort," Wessel remarked.
For Carroll, Slade Sibenaller had a two-run home run in the third inning that pulled the Tigers to within 6-3.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Carroll, 12-8.