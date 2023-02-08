Denison-Schleswig landed four boys in double figures on February 3, as the Monarchs picked up a 66-47 nonconference basketball victory at Atlantic.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which improved to 12-4 overall on the season.

D-S had a strong first half, as the Monarchs led 20-7 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime.

Atlantic outscored D-S 15-11 in the third quarter, but the Monarchs still led 51-31 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Carson Seuntjens led the balanced attack for D-S with 17 points.

Luke Wiebers added 13 points. Lance Arkfeld netted 11 points and Jaxon Wessel finished with 10 points for the Monarchs.

Ricardo Casillas added five points. Gavin Hipnar was next with four points.

Jake Fink, Lucas Segebart and Kole Towne all had two points apiece for the winners.

“After two long roads trips this week in which we didn’t perform very well. We took the last couple of days to regroup to get our focus back on what is our foundation in Monarch basketball,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“That is defending the basketball, rebounding the basketball and running in transition. And tonight, especially in the first half we did those things. I was really proud of the way we responded tonight after a sluggish start to the week,” he added.

JV results

Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 61-44.

Easton Emery led D-S with 13 points.

Chandler Perrien added eight points. Kole Towne also had seven points for the Monarchs, whic trailed 22-21 at halftime.