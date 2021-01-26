D-S boys knock off Clarinda at Lucky Lanes

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys picked up a 3,186-2,772 bowling victory over Clarinda on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 5-3 overall in matches on the season.

Kyle Segebart paced D-S with an outstanding 522 series after shooting games of 243 and 249, respectively.

In game two, he threw nine consecutive strikes and finished just three away from a perfect 300 game.

Lucas Segebart carded a 435 series with games of 200 and 235.

He was followed by Trey Brotherton (212-187--399), Blake Polzin (193-202--395), Jake Fink (180-181--361) and Christian Schmadeke (191-157--348).

The D-S boys went into the baker games up 294 pins and wound up breaking two records.

The first was for high baker game at 285, breaking the old mark of 277 during the 2013-14 season.

The second was for the highest five-game baker series total of 1,074 pins, snapping the previous best of 1,058, also from the 2013-14 season.