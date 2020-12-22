D-S boys knock off Clarinda in Hawkeye 10 play

Playing its fifth consecutive road game, Denison-Schleswig put together a strong defensive effort, as the Monarch boys picked up a 47-39 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory on Friday night at
Clarinda.
It was the second consecutive win for Derek Fink’s D-S squad, which will head into the holiday break 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 and 3-3 overall.
The Monarchs will resume action on Saturday, January 2, 2021, with a home game against Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.
"I thought the guys showed great teamwork after a long road trip in holding a team 39 points in their own gym," commented Fink.
"Give credit to our guys, as they have really bought into the defensive end and limited teams in taking away most of their comfortable shots," he added.
"Clarinda’s game plan was to take away Braiden (Heiden) and Aiden (Schuttinga). We had a lot of guys step up and hit shots, as we are a good shooting team and have confidence in all of our guys to be able to knock down shots."
"It was a great two-weeks to finish up before break and we head into the holidays confident in our play," noted Fink, whose team was 5-of-15 from three-point range and 15-of-30 overall from the field for 50 percent.
The Monarchs also were 12-of-21 at the free throw line.
Heiden led the way for D-S with 12 points and seven rebounds to go with three shot blocks.
Evan Turin also had 12 points, three boards and three assists.
Schuttinga contributed nine points and three boards. Hunter Emery also had nine points and three caroms.
Matthew Weltz knocked down three points with three boards and Carter Wessel had two points with three boards for the Monarchs, which helped its cause by committing only eight turnovers all night.
Freshmen boys
Clarinda edged the D-S freshmen by one, 32-31.
The loss dropped D-S to 2-4 overall on the year.
Lance Arkfeld led the Monarchs with 20 points in the loss.
Jake Fink added six points. Easton Emery tossed in three points and Luke Wiebers had two points for D-S, which led 15-13 at halftime.
It was 20-20 after three quarters.