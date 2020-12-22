D-S boys knock off Clarinda in Hawkeye 10 play

Playing its fifth consecutive road game, Denison-Schleswig put together a strong defensive effort, as the Monarch boys picked up a 47-39 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory on Friday night at

Clarinda.

It was the second consecutive win for Derek Fink’s D-S squad, which will head into the holiday break 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 and 3-3 overall.

The Monarchs will resume action on Saturday, January 2, 2021, with a home game against Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.

"I thought the guys showed great teamwork after a long road trip in holding a team 39 points in their own gym," commented Fink.

"Give credit to our guys, as they have really bought into the defensive end and limited teams in taking away most of their comfortable shots," he added.

"Clarinda’s game plan was to take away Braiden (Heiden) and Aiden (Schuttinga). We had a lot of guys step up and hit shots, as we are a good shooting team and have confidence in all of our guys to be able to knock down shots."