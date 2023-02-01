D-S boys knock off Harlan for second time this season

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys claimed their fifth consecutive victory on January 24, as the Monarchs picked up a 69-63 triumph in overtime at Harlan.

The contest was a nonconference matchup, as the Monarchs improved to 10-2 overall in beating Harlan for the second time this season after a 75-51 victory in their Hawkeye 10 Conference game back on December 9 at Denison.

D-S led 13-12 after one quarter, but Harlan rallied in the second to take a 27-22 lead at halftime.

The Cyclones then led by 10 at 49-39 to start the fourth, but the Monarchs outscored the hosts 22-12 over the final eight minutes to force overtime at 61-61.

D-S actually trailed by 14 points with five minutes left in regulation.

The Monarchs then outscored the Cyclones by an 8-2 margin in the extra, four-minute overtime period for the win.

For the game, D-S was 8-of-22 from three-point range and 27-of-53 overall from the floor for 50.9 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line 21 times, converting seven foul shots.

Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens combined for 45 points to lead D-S.

Wiebers netted 23 points with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

Seuntjens added 22 points, seven boards, two steals and one assist.

Wiebers and Seuntjens each sank three long-range bombs in the win.

Gavin Hipnar contributed nine points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and one assist.

Jaxon Wessel also had nine points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal, while Lance Arkfeld finished with six points and four boards.

Wessel drained two three-point opportunities.

“What a high school basketball game. We knew coming into tonight that Harlan would give us their best shot as they had a healthy lineup unlike the first time we played and they were on their home court in front of their home crowd,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.

“Early in the game I didn’t think we did a great job matching Harlan’s physicality. I felt like they were able to get wherever they wanted offensively and defensively they were pushing off the spots we were wanting to get to,” he added.

“We challenged each other at halftime and had some spurts, but weren’t able to put a run together until about the last five minutes when we were down 14.”

“We hit a couple big shots to get us closer and at that point thought our intensity level really increased and all of a sudden we were getting hands on the ball, grabbing loose balls and being the aggressor,” Fink stated.

“That’s the type of team we pride ourselves on and it was great to see our guys come through in the clutch and execute at a high level down the stretch,” the Monarch boss remarked.

JV results

Harlan defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 64-57.

Kole Towne and Gage Head each tossed in 16 points for D-S.

Easton Emery added 11 points. Chandler Perrien had nine points, followed by Nash Langenfeld with three and Ausyin Aviles with two.

Freshmen results

Harlan topped the D-S freshmen boys, 64-38.

Blaine Grady scored 13 points to lead D-S.

Linkin Beeck added eight points. Owen Galvin also had five points, while Roman Bygness and Santiago Lopez each had four points for the Monarchs, which trailed 29-17 at halftime.