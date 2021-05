The Denison-Schleswig boys knocked off Harlan 193-201 in varsity boys’ golf action on Thursday at the Harlan Country Club.

Easton Emery of D-S took home medalist honors with a 44. Teammate Parker Bekkerus was runnerup medalist with a 45.

Colton Johannsen carded a 46 for the Monarchs against the Cyclones.

Bradyn Schillerberg and Reed Bowker both shots 58s and Christian Schmadeke finished with a 61 for the winners.