D-S boys knock off Riverside at Oakland

IKM-Manning picked up its second straight baseball victory on Thursday night, as the Wolves earned an 8-5 Western Iowa Conference triumph over Oakland Riverside at Oakland.

It also was the second consecutive road win for the Wolves, which moved to 3-9 in WIC play and 4-11 overall on the year.

IKM-Manning jumped up 6-0 after three innings with four runs in the second and two more in the third.

Riverside came back with three runs in its half of the third.

Down 8-3, Riverside scored two runs to make it 8-5 and had the bases loaded in the seventh, but an unassisted double play on a line-drive catch by IKM-Manning first baseman Max Nielsen ended the game.

IKM-Manning had 13 hits in the win.

Conner Richards went 2-for-2 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.

Nielsen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cooper Perdew was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run. Kaiden Barry was 2-for-3 as well.