D-S boys knock off Riverside at Oakland
D-S boys knock off Riverside at Oakland

  • Updated
Wolves vs. Bulldogs BB

IKM-Manning picked up its second straight baseball victory on Thursday night, as the Wolves earned an 8-5 Western Iowa Conference triumph over Oakland Riverside at Oakland.

It also was the second consecutive road win for the Wolves, which moved to 3-9 in WIC play and 4-11 overall on the year.

IKM-Manning jumped up 6-0 after three innings with four runs in the second and two more in the third.

Riverside came back with three runs in its half of the third.

Down 8-3, Riverside scored two runs to make it 8-5 and had the bases loaded in the seventh, but an unassisted double play on a line-drive catch by IKM-Manning first baseman Max Nielsen ended the game.

IKM-Manning had 13 hits in the win.

Conner Richards went 2-for-2 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.

Nielsen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cooper Perdew was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run. Kaiden Barry was 2-for-3 as well.

Brody Blom went 2-for-4 with one run and two stolen bases.

Nielsen earned the pitching win, as he threw six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

Blom and Lane Sams also saw time on the hill for the Wolves.

