D-S boys limited to three hits in conference loss to Cyclones

Denison-Schleswig managed only three hits in a 12-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball loss in five innings at Harlan on Tuesday night.
D-S, which had won three straight and six of eight going in, fell to 8-3 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-5 overall after the loss.
Harlan’s triumph also avenged an 8-5 loss to D-
S back on June 3 at Denison. That win for the Monarchs snapped a 28-game losing streak to the Cyclones.
"Harlan hit the ball really well. They were able to find a lot of holes and that wasn’t the case for us," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"It was a tight game until the fourth. We trailed only 3-1 up to that point, but then Harlan got three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game," he added.
"You’re not going to win a lot of games with only three hits. We knew Harlan was going to be ready for us after we beat them the first time, but we just couldn’t string any hits together tonight," Wessel remarked.
All three D-S hits were singles.
Evan Turin went 1-for-3. Parker Bekkerus went 1-for-1 and scored both Monarch runs, while Luke Wiebers was 1-for-1 with two runs batted in.
The Monarchs scored single runs in the third and fifth innings.
D-S stranded two runners on the bases, while Harlan left seven on.
Hunter Emery opened on the hill for D-S and took the loss in four innings of work.
Emery gave up six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Caden Fletcher and Bekkerus both threw in relief.
Fletcher went one-third of an inning, allowing six runs on four hits with two walks. Bekkerus also went one-third, yielding two runs on three hits with three Ks and one walk.
JV results
Harlan won the junior varsity game, 13-3.
Lance Arkfeld went 1-for-2 with one run for D-S. Davin Cardenas and Lucas Segebart each went 1-for-2 as well.
Wyatt Randeris threw four innings and struck out two. Gavin Hipnar also saw time on the hill for the Monarchs.
D-S scored three runs in the top of the second to pull to within 4-3, but then Harlan scored nine consecutive runs after that for the win.