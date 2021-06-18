D-S boys limited to three hits in conference loss to Cyclones

Denison-Schleswig managed only three hits in a 12-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball loss in five innings at Harlan on Tuesday night.

D-S, which had won three straight and six of eight going in, fell to 8-3 in Hawkeye 10 play and 9-5 overall after the loss.

Harlan’s triumph also avenged an 8-5 loss to D-

S back on June 3 at Denison. That win for the Monarchs snapped a 28-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

"Harlan hit the ball really well. They were able to find a lot of holes and that wasn’t the case for us," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

"It was a tight game until the fourth. We trailed only 3-1 up to that point, but then Harlan got three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game," he added.

"You’re not going to win a lot of games with only three hits. We knew Harlan was going to be ready for us after we beat them the first time, but we just couldn’t string any hits together tonight," Wessel remarked.

All three D-S hits were singles.