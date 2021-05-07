D-S boys lose first Hawkeye 10 soccer match to Titans

Both teams got off 20 shots. LC had nine shots on goal to seven for D-S.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had eight saves on the night.

"It was a fantastic soccer game played by both teams. Both teams limited the scoring opportunities for their opponent and both took turns possessing the ball really well," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.

"The penalty kicks were all good shots by both teams. It’s rare to see 16 kicks on frame, as often times shootouts are ended by a shot high, wide or off the post," he added.

"We played our best soccer game of the season against a very good team."

"We need to build from this game. We showed we can play with anybody when we all do our jobs on the field," Trevino remarked.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys trimmed Lewis Central, 1-0, as the Monarchs moved to 4-0 versus H-10 teams and 10-1 overall.