D-S boys lose first Hawkeye 10 soccer match to Titans

Lewis Central handed the Denison-Schleswig soccer boys their first Hawkeye 10 Conference loss on Tuesday with a 2-1 triumph on penalty kicks at Council Bluffs.
The setback dropped D-S to 4-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 6-3 overall in matches on the season.
LC scored the initial goal of the match, as a Titan midfielder netted a shot from 25 yards out for a 1-0 lead with 27:05 left in the first half.
That was the score at halftime.
With 16:31 left in the second half, Edin Barrios of D-S tied the match at 1-1 scoring on a shot from five yards out after taking a pass from Even Jeronimo, who assisted the goal along with Griseldo Madera.
That’s how regulation ended.
The two teams then played two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, sending the match to 12-yard penalty kicks.
In alternating order, both teams made all five of their penalty kicks, which sent the contest to a second-round, sudden-victory shootout.
LC led 3-2 on penalty kicks when the Monarchs’ third attempt was stopped on a diving save by the Titans’ goalkeeper to end the game.
Both teams got off 20 shots. LC had nine shots on goal to seven for D-S.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for D-S and had eight saves on the night.
"It was a fantastic soccer game played by both teams. Both teams limited the scoring opportunities for their opponent and both took turns possessing the ball really well," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
"The penalty kicks were all good shots by both teams. It’s rare to see 16 kicks on frame, as often times shootouts are ended by a shot high, wide or off the post," he added.
"We played our best soccer game of the season against a very good team."
"We need to build from this game. We showed we can play with anybody when we all do our jobs on the field," Trevino remarked.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys trimmed Lewis Central, 1-0, as the Monarchs moved to 4-0 versus H-10 teams and 10-1 overall.
Angel Jimenez scored the lone goal of the match with 6:47 left in the first half, as he netted his 12th goal of the year.