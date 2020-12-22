D-S boys move bowling record to 3-1 with victory

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a 2,733-1,805 bowling victory over Creston on Saturday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
With the win, the D-S boys improved to 3-1 in overall matches.
Trey Brotherton paced the Monarchs with a 410 series after shooting games of 197 and 213, respectively.
Kyle Segebart tossed a 406 series with games of 171 and 235. Jake Fink shot a 384 series with games of 179 and 205.
Lucas Segebart shot a 338 series after firing games of 151 and 187.
Blake Polzin also shot a 318 series with games of 133 and 185, while Christian Schmadeke had games of 148 and 130 for a 278 series.