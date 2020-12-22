 Skip to main content
D-S boys move bowling record to 3-1 with victory
D-S boys move bowling record to 3-1 with victory

  Updated
D-S boys bowling 2020

The Denison-Schleswig boys picked up a 2,733-1,805 bowling victory over Creston on Saturday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

With the win, the D-S boys improved to 3-1 in overall matches.

Trey Brotherton paced the Monarchs with a 410 series after shooting games of 197 and 213, respectively.

Kyle Segebart tossed a 406 series with games of 171 and 235. Jake Fink shot a 384 series with games of 179 and 205.

Lucas Segebart shot a 338 series after firing games of 151 and 187.

Blake Polzin also shot a 318 series with games of 133 and 185, while Christian Schmadeke had games of 148 and 130 for a 278 series.

