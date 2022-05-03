D-S boys move to 7-0 in tennis competition

Playing its third match in four days, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team kept its unbeaten season alive with a 7-2 victory over a very good Lewis Central team on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

The win moved Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad to 7-0 in duals on the season.

D-S won four of six matches in singles play and swept all three doubles matches from the host Titans.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at number one, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2, Harrison Dahm at No. 3 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 5.

“Lewis Central was picked as one of the preseason favorites this year and with good reason,” commented Ratliff.

“They returned most of last year’s young team and are deep with quality players throughout their lineup. The match could have gone either way, but fortunately, we played well against a stout team,” he added.

Matthew Weltz and Jorge Zuniga each won exhibition singles matches, while picking up wins in doubles play were the teams of Weltz and Blaine Brodsky and Zuniga and Danny Saldana.

Results from Thursday’s match are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Christian Jensen, 8-2; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Payton Fort, 8-2; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Colbey Souther, 8-1; No. 4 - Drew White (LC) defeated Braden Curnyn, 8-4; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Preston Kathol 9-8 (7-5); No. 6 - Broedy Johnson (LC) defeated Gavin Hipnar, 8-3

Doubles