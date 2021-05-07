D-S boys net three early goals in soccer victory over Knights

Then with 9:07 left to play, Espinoza scored his second goal of the night and third of the year on a shot from 15 yards out.

The goal was assisted by Jose Lara.

"We came out with a great first 10 minutes of the match. We took advantage of having the wind at our backs and got three early goals," Trevino said.

D-S outshot Kuemper, 34-12, including 22-6 in shots on goal.

Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had five saves in the match.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity boys beat Kuemper Catholic, 4-2, improving to 9-0 overall on the year.

Angel Jimenez, Jesse Pena, Jose Villalovos and Wilverg Palma all scored goal for the Monarchs, which outshot the Knights 11-7, including 6-3 in shots on goal.

The goal for Jimenez was his 11th of the year, while Palma netted his seventh goal of the season.