D-S boys net three early goals in soccer victory over Knights

Denison-Schleswig netted three goals in the first 10 minutes of the match on Monday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 4-1 varsity boys’ soccer victory over Kuemper Catholic at Denison.
It was the fourth consecutive triumph for D-S, which improved to 4-0 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and 6-2 overall.
Just 1:56 in, D-S got a goal from Jesus Espinoza, who finished a one-on-one against Kuemper’s goalkeeper for a goal from five yards out.
Espinoza’s second goal of the year was assisted by Juan Chino.
D-S went up 2-0 with 33:10 remaining after a goal by Ramon Perez, who headed in an Espinoza corner kick from five yards out.
It was his first goal of the year.
The Monarchs went up 3-0 with 31:42 left before halftime on Chino’s first goal of the season from 25 yards out.
"Chino stole a pass from a Kuemper defender and hit the shot," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Carlos Trevino.
Kuemper scored the initial goal of the second half just 3:01 in to make it 3-1.
Then with 9:07 left to play, Espinoza scored his second goal of the night and third of the year on a shot from 15 yards out.
The goal was assisted by Jose Lara.
"We came out with a great first 10 minutes of the match. We took advantage of having the wind at our backs and got three early goals," Trevino said.
D-S outshot Kuemper, 34-12, including 22-6 in shots on goal.
Yahir Zavala played in goal for the Monarchs and had five saves in the match.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys beat Kuemper Catholic, 4-2, improving to 9-0 overall on the year.
Angel Jimenez, Jesse Pena, Jose Villalovos and Wilverg Palma all scored goal for the Monarchs, which outshot the Knights 11-7, including 6-3 in shots on goal.
The goal for Jimenez was his 11th of the year, while Palma netted his seventh goal of the season.
"We played really well today. Due to their low numbers, we played against a few of their varsity starters. We played very well and dominated possession, including going into the wind," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.