D-S boys open bowling season with victory over Falcons

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 3,027-2,547 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
It was the season opener for D-S, which tallied a two-game series total of 2,073 pins with a 954 total in baker bowling.
Trey Brotherton paced D-S with a 494 series after shooting games of 259 and 235.
Kyle Segebart added a 427 series with games of 258 and 169.
Jake Fink shot games of 195 and 206 for a 401 series. Lucas Segebart had games of 177 and 202 for a 379 series. Blake Polzin also fired games of 213 and 159 for a 372 series.
Harry Dahm also had games of 154 and 189 for a 343 series.
The D-S junior varsity boys topped O-A/BC-IG, 2,450-1,853.
Parker Bekkerus led D-S with a 341 series, firing games of 187 and 154.
He was followed by Josh Holm (168-156--324), Christian Schmadeke (152-172--324), Derek Scheuring (162-158--320), Devin Fink (137-176--313) and Bradyn Schillerberg (126-143--269).