D-S boys open bowling season with victory over Falcons

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 3,027-2,547 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

It was the season opener for D-S, which tallied a two-game series total of 2,073 pins with a 954 total in baker bowling.

Trey Brotherton paced D-S with a 494 series after shooting games of 259 and 235.

Kyle Segebart added a 427 series with games of 258 and 169.

Jake Fink shot games of 195 and 206 for a 401 series. Lucas Segebart had games of 177 and 202 for a 379 series. Blake Polzin also fired games of 213 and 159 for a 372 series.

Harry Dahm also had games of 154 and 189 for a 343 series.

The D-S junior varsity boys topped O-A/BC-IG, 2,450-1,853.

Parker Bekkerus led D-S with a 341 series, firing games of 187 and 154.