The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team opened its season on March 28 with an 8-1 victory at Cherokee.

Aaron Ratliff’s D-S team won five of six singles matches and swept all three doubles matches.

“This was an early-season match for both teams and we definitely looked rusty,” commented Ratliff.

Singles winners for D-S were Carson Seuntjens at number one, Braden Curnyn at No. 2, Wyatt Johnson at No. 3, Gavin Hipnar at No. 4 and Blaine Brodsky at No. 5.

Picking up wins in doubles play for the Monarchs were the tandems of Seuntjens and Johnson at No. 1, Curnyn and Hipnar at No. 2 and Brodsky and Pieper at No. 3.

“Seuntjens started off the season well by not dropping a single game in either his singles match or doubles match with Johnson,” Ratliff said.

“Seuntjens has added a component of power to his already consistent game. He is going to be a tough matchup for anyone this season,” he added.

Freshman Cole Kastner also picked up a pair of 8-0 victories in singles play.

Complete results from March 28 are below.

Varsity Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Rastin Dublinske, 10-0; No. 2 — Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Adam Kohn, 10-01; No. 3 — Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Kaleb Kurtis, 10-2; No. 4 — Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Henry Retleff, 10-3; No. 5 — Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Nick Alingh, 10-3; No. 6 — Jonas Camp (C) defeated Hunter Pieper, 10-8

Varsity Doubles

No. 1 — Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Dublinske/Kohn, 10-0; No. 2 — Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Curtis/Retleff, 10-1; N0. 3 — Brodsky/Pieper (D-S) defeated Alingh/Colby Heims, 10-1

Exhibition Singles

No. 1 — Cole Kastner (D-S) defeated Gerritt Devros, 8-0; Kastner defeated Colby Helms, 8-0