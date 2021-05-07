D-S boys place 11th at Atlantic Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys finished 11th overall with a team total of 374 at the Atlantic Invitational on Tuesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Course.

Atlantic claimed the team title at 318. ADM was second to the Trojans at 321.

Parker Bekkerus paced the D-S boys with an 85 overall after shooting rounds of 43 and 42, respectively.

Easton Emery shot a 93 with rounds of 45-48.

He was followed by Bradyn Schillerberg (45-49--94), Colton Johannsen (47-55--102), Christian Schmadeke (57-55--112) and Reed Bowker (53-64--117).

Final Team Standings