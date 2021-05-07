D-S boys place 11th at Atlantic Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys finished 11th overall with a team total of 374 at the Atlantic Invitational on Tuesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Atlantic claimed the team title at 318. ADM was second to the Trojans at 321.
Parker Bekkerus paced the D-S boys with an 85 overall after shooting rounds of 43 and 42, respectively.
Easton Emery shot a 93 with rounds of 45-48.
He was followed by Bradyn Schillerberg (45-49--94), Colton Johannsen (47-55--102), Christian Schmadeke (57-55--112) and Reed Bowker (53-64--117).
Final Team Standings
1. Atlantic 318; 2. ADM 321; 3. Kuemper Catholic 329; 4. Winterset 331; 5. Creston 341; 6. Clarinda 353; 7. Ballard Huxley 354; 8. Lewis Central 358; 9. Glenwood 360; 10. Harlan 372; 11. Denison-Schleswig 374; 12. Red Oak 400; 13. Shenandoah 405