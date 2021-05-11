D-S boys place 12th at Larry Clark Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 406 to place 12th at the Larry Clark Golf Invitational hosted by Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at the Carroll Country Club.

Spirit Lake took first place with a 322 total.

Spencer was runnerup to the Indians at 330.

Axton Miller of Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove earned medalist honors with a 74.

Runnerup medalist honors went to Spirit Lake’s Mason Weeks with a 77.

Easton Emery was low for D-S with an 88, shooting nine-hole rounds of 46 and 42, respectively.

Parker Bekkerus was two strokes back with a 90 for the Monarchs after shooting identical rounds of 45.

He was followed by Colton Johannsen (58-53--111), Reed Bowker (58-59-117), Christian Schmadeke (66-59--125) and Bradyn Schillerberg (70-59--129).

Final Team Standings