D-S boys place 12th at Larry Clark Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 406 to place 12th at the Larry Clark Golf Invitational hosted by Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at the Carroll Country Club.
Spirit Lake took first place with a 322 total.
Spencer was runnerup to the Indians at 330.
Axton Miller of Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove earned medalist honors with a 74.
Runnerup medalist honors went to Spirit Lake’s Mason Weeks with a 77.
Easton Emery was low for D-S with an 88, shooting nine-hole rounds of 46 and 42, respectively.
Parker Bekkerus was two strokes back with a 90 for the Monarchs after shooting identical rounds of 45.
He was followed by Colton Johannsen (58-53--111), Reed Bowker (58-59-117), Christian Schmadeke (66-59--125) and Bradyn Schillerberg (70-59--129).
Final Team Standings
1. Spirit Lake 322; 2. Spencer 330; 3. Carroll 338; 4. ADM 340; 5. Panorama 343; 6. Webster City 345; 7. Kuemper Catholic 345; 8. Humboldt 348; 9. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 362; 10. Atlantic 363; 11. O-A/BC-IG 364; 12. Denison-Schleswig 406; 13. Harlan 427