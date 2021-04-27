D-S boys place ninth at Monarch Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot a team score of 391 for ninth place out of 11 schools at the Monarch Golf Invitational on Saturday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

Spencer claimed the team championship with a 335 total. Carroll High was second at 338.

Carroll’s Ty Nissen took home medalist honors with a 76 over 18 holes after shooting rounds of 39 and 37, respectively.

Ethan Konz of Treynor was runnerup medalist with a 78 (37-41).

Leading the way for D-S was Parker Bekkerus, who shot 42-38 for an 80 total over 18 holes.

He was followed by Colton Johannsen (51-49--100), Easton Emery (47-54--101), Bradyn Schillerberg (54-56--110); Reed Bowker (56-59-115) and Christian Schmadeke (63-59--122).

Final Team Standings