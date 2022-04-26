D-S boys place sixth at home golf tournament

The Denison-Schleswig boys hosted the 2022 Monarch Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

The D-S boys shot a team total of 409 for sixth place overall.

Lewis Central captured the championship with a team score of 343. Carroll was second to the Titans at 359.

LC’s Jordan Greenwood and Payton Greenwood both fired 18-hole rounds of 80 to finish as the top two individuals.

Carroll’s Bryce Berlau was third overall at 85.

Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with an 87, placing fourth individually after shooting rounds of 40 and 47, respectively.

He was followed by Colton Johannsen (51-53--104), Cody Schulte (53-53--106), Landon Wulf (51-61--112), Michael Collins (55-59--114) and Christian Schmadeke (60-56--116).

Final Team Standings