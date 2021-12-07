D-S boys remain perfect with victory over Knights in Hawkeye 10

Big runs at the end of the first half and fourth quarter propelled the Denison-Schleswig boys to a 69-59 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at Carroll.

The 10-point win improved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 1-0 in the H-10 and 3-0 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) conference matchup with Glenwood at Denison.

Kuemper Catholic got out to a 17-10 first-quarter lead and led 24-12 midway through the second quarter before the Monarchs closed out the half on a 12-2 run to pull to within 26-24 at halftime.

The third quarter went back and forth, as D-S took a 28-26 lead early on before the Knights led 44-40 going into the fourth quarter.

D-S outscored Kuemper Catholic 29-15 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Kuemper Catholic led by nine at 54-45 when D-S reeled off 13 consecutive points, as the Monarchs outscored the Knights by a 24-5 margin over the final six minutes for the win.