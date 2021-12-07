D-S boys remain perfect with victory over Knights in Hawkeye 10

Big runs at the end of the first half and fourth quarter propelled the Denison-Schleswig boys to a 69-59 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at Carroll.
The 10-point win improved Derek Fink’s D-S club to 1-0 in the H-10 and 3-0 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) conference matchup with Glenwood at Denison.
Kuemper Catholic got out to a 17-10 first-quarter lead and led 24-12 midway through the second quarter before the Monarchs closed out the half on a 12-2 run to pull to within 26-24 at halftime.
The third quarter went back and forth, as D-S took a 28-26 lead early on before the Knights led 44-40 going into the fourth quarter.
D-S outscored Kuemper Catholic 29-15 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Kuemper Catholic led by nine at 54-45 when D-S reeled off 13 consecutive points, as the Monarchs outscored the Knights by a 24-5 margin over the final six minutes for the win.
"Kuemper Catholic really took it to us for the first 13 minutes, but credit our guys, as they were able to battle back to trail by only two points halftime," commented Fink.
"We came out and grabbed the lead in the second half, but Kuemper Catholic again went up by nine early in the fourth," he added.
"But credit our guys for really cranking up the defensive intensity and outscoring them 24-5 over the final six minutes."
"We made enough plays on the offensive end and we were able to hit our free throws down the stretch," noted Fink, whose team was 22-of-32 at the foul line in the game.
From the field, D-S was 3-of-12 from three-point range and 22-of-53 overall for 41.5 percent.
Four players reached double figures for D-S.
Carson Seuntjens tallied 16 points with nine rebounds to go with four assists.
Luke Wiebers also had 16 points, three assists, three steals and two boards.
Matthew Weltz contributed 11 points and two steals, while Aiden Schuttinga had 10 points and six boards for the Monarchs.
Lance Arkfeld finished with seven points and seven boards. Jaxon Wessel had four points, five
boards and two assists, while Jake Fink wound up with three points and two steals for the winners.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 52-49.
Michael Manuel led D-S with 13 points.
Ricardo Casillas and Jake Fink each tossed in 11 points.
Lucas Segebart had seven points, followed by
Gage Head with four and Easton Emery with three.
Score by Quarters
D-S....................10 14 16 29 - 69
KC......................17 9 18 15 - 59