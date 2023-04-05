Aaron Ratliff’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 9-0 victory over Harlan on March 30 at Denison.

“Today was finally warm, but the wind came with it. We handled the weather well and it gives us valuable experience with what we are sure to see throughout the season,” commented Ratliff.

“We started off well against Harlan and didn’t ease off of the gas pedal,” he added.

Carson Seuntjens dominated Harlan’s Andrew Andersen by a 10-1 final in the No. 1 singles spot.

“Seuntjens might have served notice in the conference by dominating a skilled Harlan number one,” Ratliff said.

Gavin Hipnar didn’t drop a game in either singles or doubles, according to Ratliff, while Hunter Pieper picked up his first varsity singles win in a 10-2 decision.

“Pieper is young, but very coachable,” Ratliff stated.

In exhibition play, Cole Kastner and Brandon Launderville each picked up singles victories.

Complete results from the match are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Andrew Andersen, 10-1; No. 2 — Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Edgar Mena, 10-1; No. 3 — Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Keyton Francis, 10-1; No. 4 — Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Eric Torneton, 10-0; No. 5 — Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Garrett Hillwick, 10-0; No. 6 — Hunter Pieper (D-S) defeated Colton Hagle, 10-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Bruns/Rueschenberg, 10-5; No. 2 — Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Froelich/S. Leinen, 10-3; No. 3 — Brodsky/Pieper (D-S) defeated Andersen/Blum, 10-1

Exhibition Matches

Cole Kasnter (D-S) defeated Keyton Francis, 8-1; Brandon Launderville (D-S) defeated Nick Anderson, 8-6