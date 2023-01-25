D-S boys roll over Falcons in H-10 play

The Denison-Schleswig boys shot 53.4 percent from the field and posted a season-high for points in an 81-49 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert on Friday night at Council Bluffs.

The win was the fourth in a row for D-S, which improved to 7-1 in H-10 play and 9-2 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) non-league matchup at Harlan.

D-S set the tone right away, as the Monarchs raced out to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 16-point advantage at 37-21.

Derek Fink’s D-S club then outscored the Falcons 25-16 in the third quarter for a 62-37 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 2-of-14 from three-point range and 31-of-58 overall from the field for 53.4 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line 27 times and converted 17.

Four D-S boys reached double figures in the win.

Leading the way was Ricardo Casillas, who tallied a career-high 23 points. He was 7-of-7 at the free throw line and finished 8-of-10 from the field.

Casillas also pulled down five rebounds and had one steal.

Carson Seuntjens added 17 points, three assists and two boards.

Lance Arkfeld had 15 points, seven boards and three assists, while Luke Wiebers recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards to go with three assists and two steals.

Gavin Hipnar contributed eight points and seven boards. Jake Fink had three points, three steals, two boards and one assist.

Jaxon Wessel had two points and four boards, while Chandler Perrien also had two points. Kole Towne wound up with one point as well for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over only nine times on the night.

“Another conference road game for us, and not only that, back-to-back poor weather days limited our St. Albert prep to just some film and scout on a Google meet Thursday afternoon,” commented Fink.

“Really proud of the way our guys showed up and executed our game plan, which was to hold them under 10 threes as they are a team that attempts 34 per game,” he added.

“Additonally, we wanted to attack the paint and the boards. We were great at that, as we had 29 two-point field goals and went to the free throw line 27 times. So really proud of the way our guys prepared and got after it tonight on the road in the conference,” Fink said.

JV results

St. Albert won the junior varsity game, 67-57.

Chandler Perrien scored 17 points to lead D-S.

Nash Langenfeld added 14 points. Kole Towne also had 12 points for the Monarchs.

Freshmen results

St. Albert also defeated the D-S frshmen, 52-38.

Blaine Grady led D-S with 13 points. Santiago Lopez added eight points, while Linkin Beeck had six and Roman Bygness five.

The Monarchs trailed 29-25 at halftime.