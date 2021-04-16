D-S boys run eighth at Harlan Relays

Competing in windy and cold conditions and against stiff competition, the Denison-Schleswig boys netted 41 points for eighth place out of 12 schools at the Harlan Relays on Tuesday.

Treynor claimed the team championship with 133 points. Lewis Central was second to the Cardinals with 130 points.

"The boys managed to set 14 personal records on the night. With 12 teams and it being an only-boys meet, the challenge was to warm up and be ready for each event," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.

The Monarchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Brian Ibarra, Jake Fink, Isaac Leinen and Blaine Brodsky placed second overall in a personal-best time of one minute, 08.74 seconds.

Leinen added a third-place finish in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.73, a new personal record.

Evan Turin leaped 20 feet, 2 3/4 inches for fourth in the long jump.

The 4x800 relay foursome of Esteban Castellanos, Leo Flores, Ricky Ledesma and Carson Seuntjens ran fourth in 9:21.28.