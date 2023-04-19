The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team netted 50 points en route to placing eighth at the Ken Carstens Invitational on April 11 at Harlan.

Lewis Central claimed the team championship with 110 points.

Atlantic took home second place with 90 points.

D-S had one first-place finish, as the distance medley relay team of David Cardenas, Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers and Leo Flores took gold in three minutes, 45.17 seconds.

Ethan Perrien ran third in the 400-meter dash in 54.09.

The sprint medley relay team of Brailyn Desy, Cardenas, Anthony Arambula and Perrien ran third in a personal-record time of 1:39.53.

Flores added a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:11.04.

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay foursome of Cardenas, Arambula, Dominik Garcia and Linkin Beeck also ran fourth in 1:38.50.

Fink placed fifth in the high jump at five feet, four inches, while Arambula wound up fifth in the long jump with an effort of 18-5.

The Monarchs’ 4x100 relay team of Desy, Wiebers, Cardenas and Arambula finished sixth in a personal-record time of 45.86.

Final Team Standings

1. Lewis Central 110; 2. Atlantic 90; 3. O-A/BC-IG 84; 4. Harlan 80.50; 5. Treynor 71.50; 6. Underwood 70.50; 7. Woodbine 53; 8. Denison-Schleswig 50; 9. C.B. St. Albert 48; 10. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 47; 11. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 31.50