The Denison-Schleswig boys garnered 75 team points to place fifth out of six schools at the Monarch Relays on March 28 at Denison.

The meet featured six schools in the Hawkeye 10 Conference North Division.

Lewis Central was your team champion with 164.50 points. Atlantic took runnerup honors to the Titans with 101 points.

Chandler Perrien had the lone individual title for D-S, as he won the 400-meter dash in 55.54 seconds.

D-S placed second in three relays: the shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 4x200.

The shuttle hurdle team of Jake Fink, Camdyn Nemitz, Brayden Adams and Jackson Graeve ran 1:10.64.

The distance medley foursome of David Cardenas, Fink, Luke Wiebers and Leo Flores turned in a time of 3:52.26, while the 4x200 group of Brailyn Desy, Nemitz, Wiebers and Fink finished in 1:38.51.

Garret Plagge took home third place in the discus event with a personal-best toss of 140 feet, 9 inches, good to crack the school’s top-10 list.

Desy placed third in the 200-meter dash in a personal-best effort of 23.73.

The Monarchs’ sprint medley and 4x100 relay teams ran third.

The sprint medley team of Cardenas, Wiebers, Desy and Ethan Perrien ran 1:41.28, while the 4x100 club of Cardenas, Desy, Wiebers and Fink turned in a time of 46.61.

Picking up individual fourths were Plagge in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 42-4 1/2 and Nemitz in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.99.

Individual fifths went to Ethan Olsen in the 3,200-meter run (11:56.86) and Perrien in the 800-meter run (2;12.14).

The 4x400 relay team of Ethan Perrien, Aidan Herbert, Chandler Perrien and Francisco Escalante ran fifth in 3:52.61.

Brayden Adams wound up sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 19.74.

“Overall, we had a pretty good night. The weather was warm, but it was a little windy,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“We were able to get a lot of people to run tonight, as a lot of freshmen and sophomores contributed,” he added.

Final Team Standings

1. Lewis Central 164.50; 2. Atlantic 101; 3. Kuemper Catholic 90; 4 Harlan 85; 5. Denison-Schleswig 75; 6. C.B. St. Albert 60.50