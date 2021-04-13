D-S boys run fourth at home track and field meet

Chad Van Kley’s Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team netted 46 points to place fourth at its own meet on Friday at Denison.

Harlan claimed the team championship with 143 points. Woodbine was second to the Cyclones with 116 points.

D-S had one winning performance on Friday, as the shuttle hurdle relay team of Brian Ibarra, Jake Fink, Isaac Leinen and Blaine Brodsky crossed first in one minute, 09.71 seconds.

Leinen placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.23.

The Monarchs ran second in the sprint medley, 4x800 and 4x100 relays.

The sprint medley team of Kevin Sabin, Trey Brotherton, Jaxson Hildebrand and Matthew Weltz turned in a time of 1:42.77.

The 4x800 foursome of Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien, Ricky Ledesma and Adolfo Vargas ran 9:21.57, while the 4x100 group of Sabin, Weltz, Aiden Schuttinga and Evan Turin finished in 45.94.

Individual thirds were earned by Carter Weiss in the shot put (40 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and Vargas in the 800-meter run (2:12.71).