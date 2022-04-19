D-S boys run ninth at Abraham Lincoln Invitational

Under the not-so-best weather conditions, the Denison-Schleswig boys rang up 37.50 points for ninth place at the Abraham Lincoln Track and Field Invitational on Thursday at Council Bluffs.

Glenwood claimed the team title with 142 points.

Clarinda was second to the Rams with 123 points.

Leo Flores led the D-S boys on Thursday, placing second overall in the 800-meter run in a time of two minutes, 12.33 seconds.

The Monarchs’ 4x200 relay team of Anthony Arambula, David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers and Jake Fink ran third in 1:37.68.

The 4x800 relay foursome of Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ismael Alfaro and Ricky Ledesma finished fourth in 9:20.84.

The distance medley relay team of Cardenas, Fink, Wiebers and Flores ran fifth in 3:53.96.

Aidan Herbert took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 57.76, while the Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team of Brailyn Desy, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink placed sixth in 1:44.06.

“It was good to see some really good competition. I would have liked to see us compete a little more than we did tonight, but that’s a learning experience,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“We had pretty good handoffs all night. We just have to keep being smooth on those and keep working hard at improving each time out,” added the Monarch boss whose team had a total of 10 personal-bests despite the windy and cold conditions.

Final Team Standings