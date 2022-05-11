D-S boys run ninth at Hawkeye 10 Conference meet

The Denison-Schleswig boys garnered 39 points to take home ninth place at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Atlantic.

Lewis Central claimed the team championship with 144 points. Glenwood was runnerup to the Titans with 134 points.

D-S had a total of nine personal records on the night.

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of David Cardenas, Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers and Leo Flores ran second overall in a season-best time of three minutes, 46.89 seconds.

D-S took third in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays in season-best efforts also.

The 4x800 team of Brian Ibarra, Ethan Perrien, Flores and Ricky Ledesma ran 8:45.06, while the 4x200 foursome of Anthony Arambula, Wiebers, Cardenas and Fink circled the track in 1:36.09.

Fink added a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best time of 59.27.

Flores ran fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:05.39.

The 4x100 relay team of Brailyn Desy, Arambula, Wiebers and Cardenas took home fifth in 46.71.

“It was a great night to run. The weather was cool, but it did not rain and there wasn’t much wind,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

"We need to continue to compete and now it’s the state-qualifying meet on Thursday. We have that at home and we’re excited for the opportunity to compete for a chance to go to state,” he added.

Final Team Standings