D-S boys second at home Ace Nelson Relays

The Denison-Schleswig boys tallied 76 points to take home runnerup team honors at the 2021 Ace Nelson Relays on Friday at Denison.

Treynor claimed the team title with 134 points.

The D-S varsity and junior varsity boys combined for 20 personal records on the night, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.

Leading the way for D-S were Kevin Sabin and Leo Flores.

Sabin won the 100-meter dash in 11.35 seconds, while Flores crossed first in the 800-meter run in 2:08.63.

Picking up individual seconds were Evan Turin in the long jump (18 feet, 11 1/2 inch), Nathan Gallup in the shot put (44-5 1/4), Matthew Weltz in the 200-meter dash (23.67) and Isaac Leinen in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.39).

The Monarchs also ran second in the 4x800, distance medley, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Esteban Castellanos, Carson Seuntjens, Ricky Ledesma and Flores ran 9:10.06.