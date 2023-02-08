Derek Fink’s Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ basketball team went out of conference play on January 30, as the Monarchs traveled to Adel and had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 78-50 loss to Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.

The 28-point setback dropped D-S to 11-3 overall on the year.

ADM slowly pulled away from D-S.

The Tigers led by only two points at 19-17 after one quarter, but then outscored the Monarchs 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 39-26 lead at halftime.

ADM grew its lead to 20 at 59-39 after three quarters of play.

For the game, D-S was just 3-15 from three-point range and 19-of-45 overall from the field for 42.2 percent.

Carson Seuntjens led D-S with 18 points and three assists.

Luke Wiebers contributed nine points and six boards.

Jaxon Wessel added eight points, two assists and two steals.

Lance Arkfeld had four points and six boards, while Ricardo Casillas finished with four points for the Monarchs, which converted 9-of-17 free throws and turned the ball over 17 times in the loss.

“For some many games this year, we had moments or lapses where we just didn’t perform like we are capable of, but always seem so minimize that stretch or figure it out before too long,” commented Fink.

“Tonight, we didn’t guard very well. We didn’t communicate effectively on either end and we didn’t really respond to a team that was a lot more hungrier than we were,” he added.

“And sometimes that happens, but it just snowballed on us tonight at Adel. We got outplayed in about ever fashion we could. Give ADM credit, as they were well prepared, excuted very well on both ends and got us out of our game,” Fink remarked.